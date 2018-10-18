Here's what you need to know for election day in the Yukon

Thursday is municipal election day in the Yukon, with residents in six communities voting for council candidates. All but one of those communities will also be electing their next mayor.

Voters in Whitehorse, Carmacks, Teslin, Watson Lake and Faro will elect a mayor and council members. Voters in Haines Junction will only vote for council members as Thomas Eckervogt has been acclaimed as the mayor.

Polls in most cases will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Whitehorse polling stations

There will be 10 polling places open in Whitehorse, and voters can choose where to cast their ballot.

Vanier Secondary School

Yukon government main administration building (closes at 5 p.m.)

Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre

City Hall

Yukon Transportation Museum

Copper Ridge Place

Canada Games Centre

Yukon College (room C1530)

Church Hall (Porter Creek)

Whistle Bend Place

There will also be institutional polls, open for shorter periods, at the Whitehorse hospital, Macauley Lodge, the Whitehorse Correctional Centre, the Kwanlin Dun potlatch house, and Birch Lodge.

Whitehorse voters need to bring photo ID that includes their birth date and current residential address, such as a driver's licence. Alternatively, residents without photo ID can bring two documents that show their name and address like a health card and a utility bill.

Community elections

In Carmacks, residents can vote at the village office. No ID is required — voters are sworn in at the polls.

In Faro, polling will happen in council chambers. No ID is required.

In Haines Junction, voting will take place at the St. Elias Convention Centre. Residents are advised to bring something that confirms their street address in the village.

In Teslin, polling is at the village office, in council chambers. Voters will be sworn in there.

In Watson Lake, residents can vote at the recreation centre. Voters not already on the electors list can be sworn in at the polls.

Voter eligibility

Voters must be Canadian citizens and at least 18 years of age to vote. They must also have lived in a community for at least one full year in order to vote in that community.