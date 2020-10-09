B.C. RCMP investigating second homicide in Vernon area with Yukon connection

RCMP in British Columbia are now investigating a second homicide in the Vernon area with a Yukon connection

They say 27-year-old Zacheriah Bradley was found with gunshot wound near Vernon on Oct. 1.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The police say they've determined it was a homicide.

Bradley was living in Whitehorse in 2017 when he was sentenced to just over two years in prison on drugs and weapons charges.

Less than two weeks before his shooting the remains of 27-year-old Whitehorse resident Erin Borgford were found in a burned-out vehicle also in the Vernon area.

RCMP say investigators from both cases are in contact to ensure they don't miss any overlapping information.

The police say they believe both incidents were targeted.