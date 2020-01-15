Yukon travellers crash vehicle, then burn it to survive the cold overnight
'They deliberately set their vehicle on fire to stay warm,' police said
Three people had a harrowing experience in Yukon this week, after crashing their vehicle and then waiting hours for help in –50 C weather.
According to RCMP, the people were driving Sunday night between Carmacks and Pelly Crossing when their vehicle went off the road. There was no cell service, and they had no way to call for help.
"After several hours, they deliberately set their vehicle on fire to stay warm," police said, in an emailed response to CBC Wednesday.
RCMP said they got a call about a crash on Monday morning. The trio were picked up by passersby at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, said police.
RCMP said two of the people are being treated for injuries due to exposure to the cold.
Yukon is in the middle of a prolonged cold snap, and police are reminding people to take precautions when travelling:
- Make a plan and tell someone about it, and when to expect you back.
- Bring an emergency survival kit which might include a satellite phone, extra clothing, food and water, and a way to make a fire.
- Dress in layers and stay dry.
- If you get into trouble, stay put until help arrives.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.