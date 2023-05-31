Yukon woman found dead days after vehicle accident south of Whitehorse

A Whitehorse woman was found dead in her vehicle this week, after an apparent accident on the Alaska Highway south of Whitehorse days earlier.

In a news release on Wednesday, Yukon's chief coroner said the deceased woman, 31-year-old Karli Melissa Dougherty, was the only occupant of the vehicle that was found off the road and down an embankment.

The death was reported to the coroner's office on Monday, though the coroner said it appears the accident may have happened the Friday before. The vehicle was likely not noticed earlier because it was not easily visible from the highway, the news release said.

The coroner said Dougherty was driving north on the highway near kilometre 1367, in the Marsh Lake area, when the accident happened. The exact cause is not known, though the coroner said it appears speed was a factor.

The coroner's office is still investigating the accident along with Yukon RCMP.