Yukon premier announces vaccine mandate, passport program starting Nov. 30

All Yukon government employees and front-line health workers will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, Premier Sandy Silver announced Friday.

"This will apply to all public servants, including teachers, as well as those who work in hospitals, long-term care homes, medical clinics and allied health care settings," said Silver.

He added the requirement will also apply to organizations funded by the Yukon government who provide services to vulnerable populations.

Proof of vaccination, or a vaccine passport, will also be required starting on Nov. 30 for Yukoners who want to access all non-essential businesses and attend events.

"This includes bars and restaurants, live music events, theatre performances, cultural events, gyms, exercise, dance and sports facilities," said Silver.

He added proof of vaccination will also be needed to participate in recreational activities, including all organized sports leagues, for anyone over 12.

"My sincere hope is that this will prompt vaccine-hesitant Yukoners to roll up their sleeves," said Silver, adding the territory has set a goal of getting 90 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated.

Silver said Yukon's measures are similar to what is happening in British Columbia, and that Yukon officials are working with their counterparts in B.C. for the development of apps, "taking their technology and applying it for Yukon."

"I guess the good news of us coming a few weeks out of the gates after B.C. is all the trials, tribulations, lessons learned," Silver said. " We have a jurisdiction in Canada we can work with and apply solutions from."

Silver said the government is adopting the measures based on recommendations made by the territory's acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Christine Elliott.

"We're in a situation of steady increase, outbreaks and increase in the complexity of cases and situations," said Elliott. "We need to act now."

"We only need to look east to Northwest Territories to see how one event, with a great deal of spread, can seed into unvaccinated population around the territory with devastating effects," she adding, noting the vaccination rate is lower in N/W.T. than it is in Yukon.

In mid-August, a hand-games tournament was held in the Sahtu region of the N.W.T., leading to an outbreak in the region that has spread to the Yellowknife area. The territory currently has the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Strong recommendations

Until the measures are implemented on Nov. 30, Elliott made four strong recommendations to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. They are: