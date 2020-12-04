Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine starting January, all willing adults vaccinated in 'early 2021'

Officials in Yukon have announced that the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 will begin arriving in the territory in January.

Premier Sandy Silver said Thursday that all adults who want the vaccine will receive it for free, within the first three months of 2021.

Health Minister Pauline Frost said Yukon will get 50,400 doses by the end of March. This is enough to cover 25,000 people according to a government statement.

Frost said priority will be given to residents and staff of long-term care homes, health-care and personal support workers, adults over the age of 80, and Yukoners in rural or remote communities.

Unlike the provinces, Silver said the territory will receive higher than per-capita amounts of the two-dose vaccine.

"Today is an extremely important day for Yukoners," said Silver at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

"It's a day we have been planning for and waiting for since the spring."

Yukon will use the mass flu clinic model to reach the majority of Yukoners. Frost said the clinic has capacity to deliver up to 1,000 vaccinations per day. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses.

The vaccine will be delivered to people in long-term care homes, as well as people who are homebound, said Frost.

The vaccine will not be approved for children and people who are pregnant.

"Once the vaccine arrives we will be ready to put needles in arms," said Frost.

The amount of doses Yukon is getting "recognizes Yukon's significant Indigenous populations and remote communities," said a government statement.

"If more Yukoners choose to immunize, additional vaccine doses will be available in the second quarter of 2021."

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley said Yukon requested the Moderna vaccine, as the Pfizer vaccine is not feasible to distribute due to the logistical challenges of ultra-cold storage.

Hanley said Moderna is "next in line" for regulatory approval.

"The journey toward population immunity begins today," he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Yukon and the other territories would not be part of the first batch of Pfizer vaccines coming in 2020.

That first batch of nearly 250,000 doses will be available before the end of the year, but will go to 14 distribution centres in urban areas. The North lacks the freezers required to store the Pfizer vaccine, which the company says requires a freezer at –80 C to –60 C or in a thermal container at –90 C to –60 C.

Trudeau said territorial residents would be among those to be inoculated with the first 3 million doses, which are expected in the beginning of 2021.