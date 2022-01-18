Yukon University sticks with online learning for most

The introduction of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has meant more restrictions in the Yukon.

For Yukon University, it has meant shifting gears too — the post-secondary institution has decided to move classes online until at least Jan. 21. Some classes were supposed to be in person starting last week.

Shelagh Rowles, the associate vice-president of strategic initiatives who also chairs the university's COVID-19 steering committee, says it's possible classes could stay remote for longer.

"We knew it was coming," Rowles said. "We're just looking at some alternatives right now exploring even the possibility of extending this sort of hybrid online environment to reading week, which is February 19th."

Remote classes could extend to Feb. 24, she said, though there are still some decisions to be made around that.

"Hopefully that would carry us through this current wave," Rowles said.

Trades programs, labs to be in-person

Some programs, including some in the trades and community programs, along with labs, are continuing with face-to-face learning.

"Students absolutely need to be able to have their lab experience and science programs," Rowles said.

To reduce the risk from gathering, the university has procured N95 masks and will encourage students who attend in-person classes to wear them all day.

"The efficacy of those masks is just superior to what we would have with our normal cloth masks that we've become accustomed to using," she said.

The university also introduced a vaccine mandate last fall, with full vaccination required for students and staff as of Feb. 18.

They've also limited access to the main Ayamdigut Campus building, where only entrances 1 and 5 can be used and everyone must answer a short verbal questionnaire about symptoms, recent travel out of territory and potential contact with symptomatic people. They'll also undergo a temperature check.

Masks are mandatory on all YukonU campuses, in all hallways, public areas and in all classrooms or meeting rooms.

While remote learning isn't the first choice for some programs, Rowles said the committee is confident in how it makes its decisions.

"We've had to pivot before, we will pivot again," she said.

"To date, we feel like our decisions have been well thought out. And to be frank, we haven't had outbreaks. I mean, that's not to say that we won't, but we've been very, very careful on our approach."