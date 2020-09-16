Yukon University president resigns after less than 3 months

The president of Yukon University has resigned, less than 3 months into what was supposed to be a five-year term.

A news release from the university on Wednesday offers no details about the reasons for Michael DeGagné's departure, but includes a written statement from him.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have made this decision. Yukon University is a fantastic institution. There is much to be proud of here," DeGagné's statement reads.

"Yukon and Canada are fortunate to have such dedicated faculty, staff and executives working hard to make a difference for students, northerners and all Canadians."

DeGagné was named president of the newly-minted university — formerly Yukon College — in March. He replaced retired president Karen Barnes.

Before coming to Yukon DeGagné served as president of Nipissing University in North Bay, Ont., where he became the first Indigenous person to lead a chartered Canadian university in 2012.

DeGagné's five-year term as Yukon University president officially began on July 1. Speaking to CBC at the time, he said continuing education and applied professional programs would be among his priorities, along with pandemic planning.

Wednesday's news release from the university included a statement from David Morrison, chair of the school's board of governors.

"We are disappointed that Dr. DeGagné is unable to continue as president but respect his decision," Morrison's statement reads.

The university board has named Maggie Matear as interim president and vice chancellor, effective immediately. Matear has been the school's vice president of university services.