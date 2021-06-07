Yukon University launches permafrost research unit with $400k donation
Funding allows Yukon's Permafrost Institute to buy mobile research unit
Permafrost researchers in the Yukon will have access to a mobile research unit as part of the new Permafrost Institute at the YukonU Research Centre, thanks to a $400,000 donation from the Bank of Montreal.
The new mobile research unit will make it easier for scientists to study permafrost along the territory's highways and in remote communities, says Fabrice Calmels, the research chair in permafrost and geoscience at the university.
It's set to come in the form of trailer which will carry instruments for drilling, remote sensing, surveying and aerial mapping using drones.
"A lot of our work is based on field research and we work in sometimes very remote locations," Calmels said. "Carrying on research in these locations is pretty difficult."
While the university has studied permafrost for years, the dedicated institute will be the first of its kind in Canada, Calmels added.
"We have done a lot of permafrost mapping in communities. We also worked a lot around the Yukon highways," Calmels said. "So slowly, we have built expertise in these matters."
Busy summer ahead for permafrost researchers
Researchers with the Permafrost Institute have a busy summer ahead.
The upcoming field season includes collaborative studies of permafrost thaw with the Vuntut Gwtichin Government and the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations to help those governments understand what's happening to permafrost in their traditional territories.
It also includes work with Yukon Highways and Public Works and Transport Canada to develop risk assessments for the Alaska and Dempster highways. The goal is to develop alarm systems to warn road users about hazards.
Institute staff will also return to the site of a major permafrost slump in the Ibex Valley near Whitehorse. Thawing permafrost is dumping rocks, trees and mud into the Yukon River and the landslide itself is only around 50 metres from the Alaska Highway.
Written by Chris Windeyer with files from Elyn Jones.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?