Yukon University starts 'quieter' new school year of online classes

First-year student Sophia Eze moved her duffel bags into a quiet Yukon University this week.

Every second dorm room is empty — and all her classes are online.

"I don't think you'd be able to meet or interact with a lot of people," said Eze, who moved to Whitehorse from Calgary.

Yukon University started classes Tuesday, with most courses being taught online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also restrictions on visiting other dorm rooms and having friends over.

There were no icebreaker games or back-to-class barbecues. Instead, students got links to orientation videos.

The Whitehorse campus was relatively empty on Monday, as students trickled in to pick up ID cards.

"In a normal year ... this would be just a buzz of activities," said Janet Welch, the school's vice-president of academic and student services. "Just a lot quieter this year."

Janet Welch is the vice-president of student services and academics at Yukon University. (Laura Howells/CBC)

Students on campus had mixed feelings about online learning.

"I'm so nervous about it," said Melissa Davis, a third-year teaching student.

As the mom of two little boys, Davis said doing class at home this spring "was like trying to focus with a wrestling ring in my living room."

Miranda Amos almost didn't go back to university this term.

"It feels sad and different," said Amos, who loves the social aspect of university.

"It'll be a challenge ... but I'm excited for that challenge."

Sparsh Arora, a second-year business administration student, stands by an empty student commons space at Yukon University. Arora works at the university and says he's happy with studying online. (Laura Howells/CBC)

Sparsh Arora, who works at the university as a second-year business administration student, said he's happy to do class online.

"If I'm safe, that's what my first preference would be," he said.

Some services available on campus

The former Yukon College officially became a university earlier this year. Yukon University is one of several post-secondary institutions moving classes online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can still go to campus for Wi-Fi and supports. There are no meals for sale, so the cafeteria has been converted into a hub for student services.

Six-foot spacers line the floor and library staff wear masks. Browsing the library bookstacks is not allowed, and books will be quarantined for a few days after they're returned.

Students aren't allowed to browse the books at Yukon University this year. Instead, they can search the online catalogue and pick up their selections at the counter. Returned books will be quarantined for a few days before they can be signed out again. (Laura Howells/CBC)

Some courses — like science labs, trades shop and art studio class — will be taught in-person, but with reduced class sizes.

Instructor Stephen Biggin-Pound said adapting courses for online was a time-consuming challenge.

"It requires rethinking what the course is and how we're going to deliver it," he said. "We don't want to do Zoom lectures all the time."

Biggin-Pound said his main concern was student access to Wi-Fi and the right technology.

Miranda Amos sits alone in a student space at Yukon University. Classes are mostly online this year, so campus will be much emptier. (Laura Howells/CBC)

Some students were also worried about learning in a virtual environment.

"Having everything online is just going to make everything more difficult to understand," said Eze. Plus, she added, it'll be harder to talk one-on-one with peers in class.

Enrolment projected to drop

Welch, the vice-president, did not say when in-person classes might resume, but said university courses will be held online for the remainder of the semester. The school will move "as quickly as possible" when face-to-face classes can resume, she said.

The university is also projecting a 15-per-cent drop in enrolment over the 2020-21 school year.

Tuition remains the same this year, Welch said, although on-campus fees won't be charged. She said developing online classes takes about 10 times more work, and these courses will be "comparable" to in-class learning.

Melissa Davis worries about taking class online with two young sons at home. (Laura Howells/CBC)

Meanwhile, Yukon grade schools are already back to the classroom. Davis said she feels a little jealous of her eight-year-old son.

"If my kid can go back to school as a guinea pig, I feel like I should also be able to go back to the [university] and be in class in-person," she said.