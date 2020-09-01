Yukon University starts 'quieter' new school year of online classes
Orientation events replaced by video links, student residence at half capacity
First-year student Sophia Eze moved her duffel bags into a quiet Yukon University this week.
Every second dorm room is empty — and all her classes are online.
"I don't think you'd be able to meet or interact with a lot of people," said Eze, who moved to Whitehorse from Calgary.
Yukon University started classes Tuesday, with most courses being taught online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also restrictions on visiting other dorm rooms and having friends over.
There were no icebreaker games or back-to-class barbecues. Instead, students got links to orientation videos.
The Whitehorse campus was relatively empty on Monday, as students trickled in to pick up ID cards.
"In a normal year ... this would be just a buzz of activities," said Janet Welch, the school's vice-president of academic and student services. "Just a lot quieter this year."
Students on campus had mixed feelings about online learning.
"I'm so nervous about it," said Melissa Davis, a third-year teaching student.
As the mom of two little boys, Davis said doing class at home this spring "was like trying to focus with a wrestling ring in my living room."
Miranda Amos almost didn't go back to university this term.
"It feels sad and different," said Amos, who loves the social aspect of university.
"It'll be a challenge ... but I'm excited for that challenge."
Sparsh Arora, who works at the university as a second-year business administration student, said he's happy to do class online.
"If I'm safe, that's what my first preference would be," he said.
Some services available on campus
The former Yukon College officially became a university earlier this year. Yukon University is one of several post-secondary institutions moving classes online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students can still go to campus for Wi-Fi and supports. There are no meals for sale, so the cafeteria has been converted into a hub for student services.
Six-foot spacers line the floor and library staff wear masks. Browsing the library bookstacks is not allowed, and books will be quarantined for a few days after they're returned.
Some courses — like science labs, trades shop and art studio class — will be taught in-person, but with reduced class sizes.
Instructor Stephen Biggin-Pound said adapting courses for online was a time-consuming challenge.
"It requires rethinking what the course is and how we're going to deliver it," he said. "We don't want to do Zoom lectures all the time."
Biggin-Pound said his main concern was student access to Wi-Fi and the right technology.
Some students were also worried about learning in a virtual environment.
"Having everything online is just going to make everything more difficult to understand," said Eze. Plus, she added, it'll be harder to talk one-on-one with peers in class.
Enrolment projected to drop
Welch, the vice-president, did not say when in-person classes might resume, but said university courses will be held online for the remainder of the semester. The school will move "as quickly as possible" when face-to-face classes can resume, she said.
The university is also projecting a 15-per-cent drop in enrolment over the 2020-21 school year.
Tuition remains the same this year, Welch said, although on-campus fees won't be charged. She said developing online classes takes about 10 times more work, and these courses will be "comparable" to in-class learning.
Meanwhile, Yukon grade schools are already back to the classroom. Davis said she feels a little jealous of her eight-year-old son.
"If my kid can go back to school as a guinea pig, I feel like I should also be able to go back to the [university] and be in class in-person," she said.
