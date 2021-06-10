Headed to Yukon? Keep checking the COVID-19 situation there, says N.W.T.'s top doc

Looser restrictions may be in place when it comes to travel between Yukon and the Northwest Territories, but people should still be cautious, says the N.W.T. chief public health officer.

The warning comes as COVID-19 cases went from zero in the Yukon last week to nine active cases as of Wednesday, with three people in hospital. There is also a COVID-19 outbreak declared at Yukon's Eagle Gold Mine.

Last week, the N.W.T. government announced that travellers from Yukon headed to the N.W.T. can apply to skip self-isolation, and it became official on Wednesday, when both ferries on the N.W.T.'s side of the Dempster Highway began their service for the year.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) says N.W.T. residents should be aware of increased COVID-19 activity in Yukon and recommends travellers review the Yukon government's COVID-19 information website "to make informed choices about travelling to the territory."

In a news release Thursday Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said travellers headed to Yukon should follow the public health advice provided by that territory and people should check the Yukon Government's potential exposure notifications, including the locations announced between June 8-9.

The OCPHO says it won't be changing the exemption process that allows for N.W.T. residents to travel to the Yukon at this time.

"Each exemption is reviewed and if there are high risk situations, like a person visiting an exposure site, identified as a close contact, or part of an outbreak cluster the OCPHO may make recommendations for testing or even self-isolation upon return to N.W.T.," said Kandola in the release.

"Since the situation is evolving, the OCPHO may also require testing for all travellers returning from affected communities."