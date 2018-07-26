With Airbnb rentals flourishing in Whitehorse, city considers regulation

Yukon has limited hotel rooms, no shortage of road-weary travellers, and a sense of pride in people's hospitality.

That may be why the territory came first place in Canada for host ratings on Airbnb. Whitehorse has an average rating of 4.8 of five stars.

The rating is based on scores Airbnb guests give their hosts after their stay.

"Northwest Territories came second, so there's something about the North, something about our hosts being super-hospitable there," said Alex Dagg, the director of public policy for Airbnb Canada.

Dagg said tourism is on the rise in Yukon and Airbnb gives locals the chance to participate.

"In 2017 there was a record number of guest arrivals all across the territory," she said. "It's really an opportunity for people in the community to be able to benefit from some of the the tourist dollars coming in, not just the hotels."

Airbnb says there are just under 200 listings in Whitehorse. There are also listings in Carcross, Dawson City, Haines Junction, Teslin and Watson Lake.

Regulation on the horizon

Whitehorse does not have specific restrictions for the growing number of Airbnbs, but that could be changing.

Patrick Ross, the city's manager of land and building services, said it's concerned about empty homes in residential neighbourhoods being used as Airbnb properties.

"We want to try to accommodate them where we can, it's just typically they're better suited in certain areas," he said.

"You have a lot of comings and goings you wouldn't normally have in a residence," he added, saying guests may feel less accountable for their actions in a home that does not have an owner living on-site.

Ross said the city is also concerned Airbnb units are cutting into long-term rental stock that is much needed in Whitehorse. He pointed to the lack of housing for new employees at the upcoming Whistlebend long-term care facility as an example.

He said Airbnbs will be discussed in the city's next community plan update, which could lead to bylaw amendments by the end of 2019.

Being a 'good neighbour'

Carol Oberg has run Casey's Bed and Breakfast for over 20 years, and she decided to list her rooms on Airbnb.

She said she doesn't mind the competition — in fact, she thinks hosts are helpful when traditional accommodation is full.

Carol Oberg is a bed and breakfast owner who also posts on Airbnb. She said Airbnb helps travellers in Whitehorse when hotels are fully booked. (Stephanie Wood/CBC)

"There are certainly nights where everything is filled and there's nothing to be had," said Oberg.

"I think people are just doing what they can to accommodate other people and be a good neighbour to people who are travelling."

Georgi Pearson in Whitehorse has had a micro-suite on Airbnb for three years. She said she and her husband built the suite for visiting friends and family and decided to take advantage of the time when it was empty. She said income was not a motivating factor.

"It's really small, so it's more just for fun I guess," she said. "It's a bit of work but it's interesting, and it's fun to meet people from all over."

Pearson said she has been worried about the negative publicity Airbnb gets in other cities in relation to neighbours' complaints and strict regulations, but she's mostly had positive reactions in her neighbourhood.

"I think some of our neighbours enjoy talking to the guests, maybe because of our tourism background here in Whitehorse," she said.

"Even as families we host grandparents, or friends and family that come up to visit this great place."