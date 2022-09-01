Yukon to launch digital government service system in the spring

The Yukon is getting ready to launch a new digital identification system in the spring that one minister is calling "a modernization process" for the government.

The program, called MyYukon, will allow Yukoners to access government services like renewing a driver's license online with only a username and password.

Nils Clarke, the territory's minister of highways and public works, said his department will be the one overseeing the new transition — and so far, all is going well.

"The T's have been crossed, the I's have been dotted so far," Clarke told CBC.

Clarke said it will be up to individual government departments to join in to the new digital system, so he can't say for sure which services will be offered online, but he hopes most decide to join in.

MyYukon will collect basic information from its users, like full name, address, phone number and a registered email account.

Clarke said the account will eventually work like the vaccine passport, where personal information was registered but only used to confirm a person's identity and, in that case, their vaccination status.

"MyYukon will not store any information about any specific services that a citizen may receive from the government," Clarke said.

Privacy commissioners from across Canada, including Yukon's, issued a resolution in October asking all levels of government to bake in more consumer protections to digital identification legislation.

"The resolution … was just a reminder to governments not to rush," Jason Pedlar, Yukon's privacy commissioner, said in a statement.

It's not a new system, Pedlar added. Those who file their taxes online with the Canada Revenue Agency, he said, will have experienced a digital ID system before.

As well, Pedlar said there are still options for those who don't want a digital presence to get their services in person.

The actual level of risk to users is still subjective. To Joni Brennan, president of the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada, the bigger risk is if a government decides not to update systems like these.

Old ways of information-keeping makes governments more susceptible to cyber attacks than digital identification systems, she said, like the one presented in the Yukon.

"That could be something like hackers gaining access to credentials and then using those credentials to redirect financial data … to their accounts," Brennan said.

Pedlar said the government's been paving the way for this new system since 2021, with key changes to the territory's Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (ATIPPA).

New changes to the act means Pedlar's office now conducts privacy impact assessments for every department or government service that wants to offer services on MyYukon.

In a statement, Pedlar says they are still evaluating MyYukon's privacy risk.

So far, the statement says, the territory is taking a "cautious and gradual" approach to digital identification systems.