Yukoners lose an hour this weekend, forever — and they're OK with that

Yukoners are springing forward this weekend — with no looking back.

That lost hour? Gone forever. The territorial government announced this week that Yukoners have had it with seasonal time changes, and will make a permanent switch to Pacific daylight time.

Most Yukoners seem just fine with it.

"I think it's a good idea. I don't know why they hadn't done it earlier," said Rosie Brown, a hairdresser in Whitehorse.

"It doesn't really make a difference, except for if you're calling your in-laws back east."

Her co-worker at the salon, Bree Pepper, doesn't mind either — but would've preferred to stick to Pacific standard time.

"I just wish they did it the other way, because I would like to have that extra hour of sleep to be left with — not have that hour taken away forever!" Pepper said.

"I'm fine either way," a customer chimed in. "I'll just go with it."

The reaction on the street is not surprising — a public survey done by the government earlier this year showed overwhelming support for stopping the twice-annual clock reset. The government also said most survey respondents preferred Pacific daylight time, meaning darker mornings and lighter evenings through the winter months.

Laurel Parry in Whitehorse agrees that the time change was a pain, but she wonders whether it's a good idea for Yukon to go rogue on this.

'We should probably be the same as our neighbours,' said Laurel Parry in Whitehorse. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

"I think we really should have figured out what B.C. and our neighbours are doing," Parry said.

"I just think that we should probably be the same as our neighbours as much as possible, just to make business and social life and everything else easier."

If B.C. doesn't follow Yukon's lead, the two jurisdictions — both in the Pacific Time Zone — will be an hour out of sync for half the year. Yukon will also now be two hours ahead of neighbouring Alaska through the winter months.

Premier Sandy Silver said he spoke to B.C. Premier John Horgan this week, and Horgan was "completely confident" that his province will follow Yukon.

"The people have spoken in B.C., the people have spoken in Yukon ... People want this change. And so we made good on that commitment, and I believe that Horgan will be doing the exact same thing."

Right now, Yukon and B.C. are in sync year-round. If B.C. does not follow Yukon's lead, the Yukon will be an hour ahead of its southern neighbour through the winter months. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Yukon's opposition parties also have no opposition to the plan.

In fact, the Yukon Party quickly issued a news release after this week's announcement, claiming credit. MLA Wade Istchenko introduced a motion two years ago asking the government to consider eliminating seasonal time changes.

"We as the opposition really pushed the government on this issue," said Yukon Party Leader Stacey Hassard this week.

"It's great to see the government take the initiative, and move forward on that project, for sure."

NDP Leader Kate White also gave the idea a thumbs-up, but saved her laurels for the Association of Yukon Communities, which raised the issue even earlier.

"I think it's a good thing," White said.

"As long as we work with with British Columbia and we're not in isolation, then I think it's a positive," she said.