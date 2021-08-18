Skip to Main Content
North

Yukon reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Yukon government is reporting 13 new, active cases of COVID-19 following the long weekend.

There are now 40 active cases in the territory

CBC News ·
The Yukon government is reporting 13 new active cases of COVID-19 following the long weekend. The total case count now sits at 40. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters)

The Yukon government is reporting 13 new, active cases of COVID-19 following the long weekend. 

The total case count now sits at 40, according to a government news release.

Between Whitehorse and rural communities there are seven and six cases, respectively. The cases emerged between Friday and Tuesday.

The news release contains no exposure notices.

Before the long weekend, the Yukon government reported only two new cases.

There have been 600 cases in Yukon since June 1.

Anyone experience symptoms in Whitehorse is advised to arrange testing with the COVID-19 testing and assessment centre at 867-393-3083 or through their online booking system.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now