Yukon reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Yukon government is reporting 13 new, active cases of COVID-19 following the long weekend.

The total case count now sits at 40, according to a government news release.

Between Whitehorse and rural communities there are seven and six cases, respectively. The cases emerged between Friday and Tuesday.

The news release contains no exposure notices.

Before the long weekend, the Yukon government reported only two new cases.

There have been 600 cases in Yukon since June 1.

Anyone experience symptoms in Whitehorse is advised to arrange testing with the COVID-19 testing and assessment centre at 867-393-3083 or through their online booking system.