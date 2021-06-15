Yukon reports 3rd COVID-19 death, an unvaccinated Whitehorse resident
As of Monday, Yukon had 21 known active COVID-19 cases
Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, reported the territory's third COVID-19 death on Monday.
"The Whitehorse resident was linked to a previous case and was unvaccinated," reads the short news release from the Yukon government.
The government also said that a student at Elijah Smith Elementary School has COVID-19, and parents are being notified.
It was one of five cases announced on Monday, two of which are out-of-territory residents. The government says it expects all the new will be confirmed as the gamma variant.
As of Monday, Yukon had 107 known cases of COVID-19, 21 of which were active.
The territory's first COVID-19-related death, a Watson Lake resident, was recorded in October 2020, back when Yukon's case count was in the 20s. It was also the North's first reported death related to COVID-19.
In April 2021, the government announced a second death, Yukon's 81st case of COVID-19.
In a news release issued then, Yukon's chief medical officer said the person's death was caused by "unrelated health conditions." Because the person had COVID-19 near the time of their death, it is "considered a COVID-19 associated death."
Eighty per cent of eligible adult Yukoners have had a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 72 per cent have had two doses.
Unlike in many parts of Canada, all residents 18 and older in the territory have had access to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for several months.
Vaccinations for people between 12 and 17 years of age started in Yukon on May 31.
