Yukoners taking groceries, supplies to Telegraph Creek fire evacuees

Yukoners are rallying to support people who have been evacuated from their homes in Telegraph Creek, B.C., because of a forest fire in the area.

The fire has already destroyed many homes and buildings there.

The roughly 300 people who are affected have been relocated to nearby communities like Dease Lake and Iskut, where groceries and other supplies are limited.

Corinna and Richard Yuill left Whitehorse late Tuesday afternoon for Dease Lake with a trailer full of items donated by the community.

Corinna Yuill, a member of the Tahltan First Nation, used to live in the area.

"We're doing it because our hearts are in Telegraph Creek — we just got back from fish camp, my family's from there, we go there every year," she said.

"We love the people who are there. Community is such a big thing. They're all going through such a big tragedy that we just have to do whatever we can do."

Bev Lister says people in Watson Lake are also pitching in supplies for Dease Lake. (Bev Lister/Facebook)

Richard Yuill says they've collected produce, water, paper towels, toilet paper, bread, a pallet of water and even a refrigerator donated by an appliance store.

"We'd just like to thank the community of Whitehorse — really short notice and we gathered up a lot of stuff — and keep the donations coming because we'll bring more down," he said.

In Watson Lake, Yukon, Bev Lister and others are also collecting supplies for evacuees from Telegraph Creek.

"What's happening to them is happening to us," said Lister, who is a godmother to several children from the community.

She said evacuees are staying in motorhomes, people's extra campers, tents and at the local school.

The Yuills' cargo trailer is full of donated groceries and other supplies. (Dave Croft/CBC)

With files from Sandi Coleman and Dave Croft