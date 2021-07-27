Police ask for public's help investigating 2007 murder of Yukon teen

The death of a teenager who had a "bright future" ahead of her is still under active investigation 14 years later, according to RCMP in Yukon.

Police renewed their call for the public's help solving the murder of 19-year-old Angel Carlick in a statement issued Monday evening.

They said they're "actively using all available resources" to investigate the case.

Carlick was about to graduate high school and was running a dinner program for children at a non-profit organization in Whitehorse when she disappeared, said police.

She enjoyed music and painting and was involved in the community, they said. She had a younger brother, and was loyal to her friends.

Her death is one of several being investigated for The Next Call, a new CBC podcast by the makers of Someone Knows Something.

On May 26, 2007, according to police, Carlick "left a friend's place and went to downtown Whitehorse on her bike. Later that night, she called her best friend from a payphone, making plans to join her friends."

She was last seen walking away from Main Street with one or more people, said police.

Nearly six months later, on November 9, her remains were found by a someone walking in a wooded area in Pilot Mountain north of Whitehorse. Investigators say they don't know if she died in the area, or elsewhere.

Anyone with information about Carlick's death is urged to contact the M Division Historical Case Unit at (867) 667-5550 or email MDIV_HCU@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.