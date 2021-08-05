Yukon teachers welcome school year plans but anxiety remains, union says

The head of the Yukon's teachers union welcomes the government's plans for the upcoming school year, but says anxiety remains.

"Returning schools to more 'near normal' is the best option for everyone," said Ted Hupe, president of the Yukon Teachers' Association (YTA).

"I know anxiety is going to still be there. There are still going to be teachers who are concerned. But if they are vaccinated and as many of the kids vaccinated as possible, that will be a good scenario for all of us."

On Wednesday, Yukon Education Minister Jeanie McLean announced plans for a "near normal" school year, with all students back to in-class learning full-time. Last year, some high school students were only in class part-time.

Students won't be required to wear masks in class this year, but those aged five and up will still need to wear them in common areas such as cafeterias or hallways.

"That just makes common sense. Wearing masks is good for all of us … so that's a good thing," Hupe said.

'Anxiety is going to still be there. There are still going to be teachers who are concerned,' said Ted Hupe, president of the Yukon Teachers' Association. (Laura Howells/CBC)

Physical distancing will still be encouraged in schools, and people will still be urged to stay home if they're sick.

McLean said on Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccinations won't be mandatory for teachers. Hupe wouldn't say whether he agrees, though he supports vaccination.

"That's not my place. You've got to understand that," he said.

Protocols in place for possible outbreaks, officials say

Speaking on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley said protocols are in place for how to deal with any sort of outbreak in a school or classroom — something that never happened during the last school year.

"We had no evidence of any transmission within a classroom and with an organized school setting. What we did see was a possible transmission between kids, more in some of the unorganized social activities just at the end of school," Hanley said, referring to the wave of infections throughout Yukon that began in early June.

Hanley said he was confident that any transmission or outbreak within a school could be handled with minimal disruption to the school year.

"I would anticipate we will be able to keep the schools going. That has always been our intention, even in the pre-vaccination era."

A sign outside Golden Horn Elementary School in spring of 2020, early in the pandemic. (Paul Tukker)

Hupe said one of his big concerns right now is seeing specific operational plans for individual schools. With classes set to resume for most Yukon students in a little more than two weeks, he says time is tight for teachers to prepare.

McLean said on Wednesday that those plans would be ready "in the coming days."

Hupe said educators don't yet know what physical education classes might look like, or music classes.

"We hear dancing's out in the bars, is dancing and close proximity in the schools going to be allowed? Singing? Those are the details that teachers need to know, and they need to know sooner," Hupe said.

"Everyone's going to be scrambling over the next two weeks again, which is unfortunate because teachers and schools like to be well-planned."