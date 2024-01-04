Former teacher-on-call in Whitehorse facing child porn, weapons charges, minister says

Yukon's department of Education says a person who has worked as a teacher-on-call in several Whitehorse-area schools since 2018 is facing criminal charges, including possession of child pornography and possession of prohibited weapons.

Education Minister Jeanie McLean issued a statement Thursday afternoon about the charges.

McLean said the person has not been working in any Yukon schools since Oct. 24, 2023, "immediately after the department became aware of the allegations."

McLean's statement says the department of Justice confirmed Tuesday that a search warrant had been executed and that RCMP had laid charges against the person. School councils and administrators at facilities where the person worked were notified on Wednesday, the minister said.

McLean did not name the person who has been charged, but listed the schools where the person worked as a teacher-on-call, between 2018 and 2023:

F.H. Collins Secondary School, 2019 to the current school year.

Individual Learning Centre, 2018/19 and 2020/21.

Golden Horn Elementary, 2018 to 2021.

Christ the King Elementary, 2019/2020.

Porter Creek Secondary, 2019 to 2021.

École Émilie Tremblay, 2020/21.

Jack Hulland Elementary, 2020/21.

St. Francis of Assisi Secondary, 2020/21.

Whitehorse Elementary, 2020 to 2022.

Holy Family Elementary, 2021/22.

McLean said over the five years the person worked for the department, they had submitted clear criminal record checks every two years, as required.

She said her department is contacting parents, school administrators and school councils "to inform them of this issue and ensure that they are aware of available supports."

"I recognize that this information is concerning and may trigger an emotional response from students, parents and other members of our school communities," McLean's statement reads.

CBC News contacted RCMP about the charges but has not received a reply.