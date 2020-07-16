Yukon survey asks for input on student learning during COVID-19

The Yukon government is sending students, families and school staff a survey to find out what impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is having on student learning.

The information will help identify which activities and supports were effective for learning after face-to-face classes were suspended earlier this year, according to a news release from the territorial government.

"The results of this survey will help us continue planning and adapt instruction and learning to be responsive to students' learning needs and support educators," Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee stated in the news release.

"I encourage everyone involved in Yukon's education system to provide feedback to ensure student learning remains effective as we continue to navigate the upcoming school year."

Survey topics include:

Effectiveness of activities, supports and practices for learning.

Effectiveness of communication between home and school.

Access to technology and the internet to support learning.

Information and resources for school staff.

Suggestions for improvement.

The survey was developed with input from Yukon First Nations, school councils, the Commission scolaire francophone du Yukon and the Yukon Teachers' Association.

The government says the survey results will be shared with school communities and will help guide instruction for the 2020-21 academic year.

The survey, which has been sent to families and school staff to fill out online, is available until July 22. It can also be filled out by calling 867-667-8226 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT on weekdays during the survey period.