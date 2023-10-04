Fires, mine closure, public sector spending carve chunk out of Yukon surplus

The Yukon government is on track to post a $3.6-million surplus this fiscal year, according to the territory's fall economic update.

That's down from more than $48 million this past spring, when the budget was tabled.

"While this may seem like a big variance, we would like to remind members about the significant unforeseen events that we have endured since passing the [main budget estimates] in the spring," finance minister Sandy Silver told the legislature.

Budget documents show expenditures are way up: by more than $111 million, well beyond the government's $50-million contingency fund set aside in the spring budget.

Nearly $22 million of the new spending is to cover costs from wildfires, floods and road washouts this past summer. The government also had to shell out $25 million to deal with the now-abandoned Minto Mine. A new collective agreement with territorial government workers will cost $37 million, and health care costs are up $35.6 million.

Those costs were partially offset by more federal funds for housing and health. And finance officials estimate the government will recover around $3.2 million of the cost of the new contract with the Yukon Employees Union through increased personal income tax revenue.

Under the new estimates, the territory's net debt will rise to nearly $424 million. That's up from $374 million in the spring.

The update also includes an economic outlook that paints a rosy view of the next five years, despite the closure of the Minto Mine. It projects consistent growth in GDP, population and wages.

And it predicts inflation will ease next year, to 2.5 per cent in 2024 from 5.5 per cent this year, thanks to a slowdown in the broader Canadian economy.

But Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon said the update breezes past the impact inflation is having on households and businesses, as food and housing costs continue to rise sharply.

"Across the board, Yukoners continue to struggle with inflation and that's the defining feature of this economic update," he said.

"Inflation is much more significant than even the Yukon government anticipated."