Yukon, federal gov'ts put $945K toward substance abuse treatment

The Yukon and federal governments are putting more money toward substance abuse treatment in the territory, in response to a growing problem with opioids.

In an agreement announced Monday in Whitehorse, the two governments will give $945,000 to Yukon's Opioid Treatment Service for a number of initiatives.

The money will go toward social work and mental health services, including adding a new full-time mental health nurse in Whitehorse. It will also support the long-term prescribing of methadone as an alternative to opioids.

"We want to do everything possible that we can, to try and relieve this crisis, this situation, which comes from mental health and addictions," said Yukon MP Larry Bagnell.

"It's a big issue right across the country."

Last week, about 100 people gathered in Whitehorse for a vigil to remember Yukoners who lost their lives to opioid overdoses. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

The federal money is from a $150-million Emergency Treatment Fund, announced as part of the 2018 budget. Yukon will get $500,000 and the Yukon government will chip in $445,000.

Last week, Yukon's chief coroner Heather Jones said there had been 18 confirmed opioid-related deaths in Yukon since 2016.