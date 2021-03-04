Have you ever wanted to try biking part of the Yukon? Now you can give it a test drive of sorts before actually going.

A Yukon museum has a new venture which is part exercise video, part tourism ad.

Janna Swales, executive director of the Yukon Transportation Museum, filmed a bike ride down the South Klondike Highway toward the White Pass. And now, the Yukon Transportation Museum project is allowing that video to be rented online.

The idea is for people to watch the scenery, as they pedal on a stationary bike.

"It reaches out to people in other parts of the world and they get to experience our roads, and perhaps pique their interest in coming to visit us when they're able to," Swakes said.

Videos like this are becoming more common as more stationary bikes incorporate screens or tablets.

Janna Swales, executive director of the Yukon Transportation Museum, recorded her point of view bike ride in the fall, beginning a new series called Yukon Spin. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Two videos have been released by the museum online so far. They are available for rental between $1.50 to $5.

Swales says she'd like to record more videos when conditions are right.

Future runs could include bike rides form Carcross Corner to Mt Lorne, the Silver Trail into Mayo and more.

Swales says the videos are a novel way to discuss roads and transportation at a time when the museum is closed for renovations and dealing with COVID-19.

The series is called Yukon Spin.