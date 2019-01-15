Yukon's fine arts school needs more students

Falling registration at Yukon's School of Visual Arts in Dawson City is threatening the program's existence, and it's mounting an effort to recruit students from across the territory and Canada.

The school, known as SOVA, is Canada's most northerly post-secondary fine arts institution serving as a springboard for young Yukon artists.

According to Aubyn O'Grady, the school's program director, there are currently eight full-time students enrolled, and the school hopes to bring in at least 15 full-time students next year. The school can accomodate up to 20.

SOVA offers a one-year certificate that counts as the first year of a bachelor of fine arts degree. Many graduates transfer to schools such as as Vancouver's Emily Carr University of Art and Design after completing the program.

That's the path O'Grady took. She says the program inspired her to study education, and she's now working at completing her PhD.

"What's obvious to me is that everyone should study arts," she said.

The school boasts of a world-renowned faculty, small class sizes, custom designed studio spaces and a vibrant arts community.

SOVA is Canada's most northerly post-secondary fine arts institution. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

And despite Dawson's bitterly cold winters and remote location, some students say the community's small population can actually be an advantage to learning.

"I'm not afraid of going into a bigger place, but you know, I'm just out of high school," said Claire Gallagher of Whitehorse.

"I had not lived alone before and I thought being in a smaller place where I kinda knew the community ... I would know my classmates and my teachers and probably get help if I needed it."

Gallagher says she plans to apply to arts schools elsewhere in Canada.

She says she hopes her experience will encourage others to consider SOVA as a transition to art schools in the South.

"I knew it would be easier for my first year before I went diving into a giant school where I knew no one," Gallagher says.