U.K. man mails his toes to Yukon bar for its 'Sourtoe Cocktail'

Lots of people who visit Yukon say they'll leave a piece of themselves behind. But Nick Griffiths didn't leave a piece, he mailed it back.

Two pieces, in fact — toes.

The British adventurer recently packed up two of his amputated digits, preserved in little jars of alcohol, in an plain polythene envelope and sent it by air mail to the manager of Dawson City's Downtown Hotel.

"I hope you get these bad boys ok," reads a note that Griffiths enclosed. "Sorry it has taken so long to send them."

The hotel bar in Yukon's Klondike capital is famous for its "Sourtoe Cocktail" — a shot of whiskey served with a real, mummified toe bobbing in the glass. Drinkers must let the toe touch their lips in order to officially join the "club."

Griffiths promised to send his toes a year ago. They were amputated after he took part in the 2018 Yukon Arctic Ultra, a backcountry endurance race through the Yukon wilderness in winter.

Griffiths lost his toes after suffering severe frostbite in the 2018 Yukon Arctic Ultra, a backcountry endurance race in the dead of winter. Another competitor that year lost several limbs to frostbite. (Nick Griffiths)

He was one of several competitors hospitalized that year because of extreme cold. One racer lost his feet to frostbite.

Griffiths made it home to Bolton, England, before it was clear that three of his toes couldn't be saved. He asked the surgeon if he could have the detached digits.

"I always wanted to get them to the Dawson City hotel really, so they could be recycled and re-used," he said.

A 'generous toe-nation'

The hotel issued a news release on Tuesday, confirming that it had received Griffiths' "generous toe-nation."

"We couldn't be happier to receive a new toe. They are very hard to come by these days," said manager Adam Gerle, in the release.

The famous Sourtoe Cocktail — a shot of whiskey with a real toe bobbing in the glass. Drinkers must let the toe touch their lips in order to join the 'Sourtoe club.' (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Griffiths is relieved to hear his package arrived. It took more than a month, and he was starting to get nervous as he kept in touch with Gerle.

He didn't take any special precautions, beyond keeping his third amputated toe safe at home, "just in case, as insurance."

He just went to his local post office and sent it by regular mail, for £6 (about $10).

It cost Griffiths about $10 to send by regular mail. (Downtown Hotel)

"When the [postal clerk] said to me, 'what's in the package?' I was a bit, I was stuttering and didn't really know what to say, so she probably thought I was shipping a great big bag of cocaine or something," he said.

"In the end I said, 'It's got my toes in it.' And she said, 'You just need to put it on this form.'"

He wrote "novelty gift."

6 weeks to mummify

Now, his big toe will be preserved in rock salt before it can be served up in a cocktail. According to the Downtown Hotel's "Toe Master," it takes about six weeks to properly mummify a digit.

Griffiths says it took him a while to recover from his surgery last year, but life with just seven toes is not all that different than life with ten. Flip-flops are out, though, he says.

He's now hoping to travel back to Yukon sometime soon, maybe even this summer. The Downtown Hotel has offered to fly him over — and serve him a drink.

"Hopefully it will somehow get sorted and I'll get out there, and get reunited with my big toe, and join the club — join the Sourtoe Cocktail club," he says.