Forget about snowmobiling in the pass this weekend, Yukoners

For many Yukoners, it's an Easter weekend tradition — load up the skis or snowmobiles, pack the camper, and head up to the alpine backcountry in the White Pass or Haines summit areas.

Some years, there can be long strings of parked RVs lining the highway as people camp out and head off to explore.

Now it's just another tradition that's been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yukoners aren't just discouraged from going this weekend — they could be fined.

"We certainly have heard about the Haines summit Easter weekend events in the past," said Natasha Ewing, BC Parks' community liaison officer for the northern region.

B.C.'s Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park is where many people go to access the Haines summit area. Now, along with all of B.C.'s parks, it's closed because of the pandemic.

The Haines summit area on the 2018 Easter weekend. Easter is the biggest weekend for riders in the Yukon looking to catch their last ride before the spring thaw. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

"Nobody is supposed to be having any access in our parks," Ewing said. "Anyone found in a closed park will be evicted and could potentially face a fine of $115."

Yukon health officials are encouraging people to get outside, but they're also discouraging any potentially risky backcountry excursions.

Mark Daniels, president of the Klondike Snowmobile Association, says it's "tremendously disappointing" to not be heading to the alpine this weekend.

"It's a Yukon tradition to hit those passes," he said.

He still plans to get on his machine this weekend, but it'll be close to home in Whitehorse. He advises other snowmobilers to do the same — look for places to ride near home.

"There's always somewhere to ride when there's snow on the ground," he said.

"The conditions won't be as nice as the summits, but at least they'll be able to ride."