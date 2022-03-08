Skiers enjoyed friendly weather, baked goods at Yukon Cup

Despite a couple of challenging years, weaving between COVID-19 restrictions and reduced staffing, Alpine Yukon successfully hosted their annual Yukon Cup on Saturday. Local skiers took to the slopes and raced for a spot on the podium and a prize of baked goods.

The two-day event at Mount Sima saw 120 skiers competing in Giant Slalom and Slalom, with six different categories depending on age and technique level.

Matthew Jenner is the president of Alpine Yukon, the main organizers of the Yukon Cup.

He said there were many behind-the-scenes challenges this year, including a shortage of volunteers. But it came together in the end.

"This year, because of the COVID and what we've had to deal with over the last couple of years, it's really taken a tax on a lot of our volunteers just in terms of trying to get people to come out and run races," he said.

"[But] we wanted to run the Yukon Cup again this year, and that's exactly what we did."

The athletes participating ranged from six to 75 and showcased a wide variety of techniques.

"I think people ... just come out with their hearts in the spirit of skiing, and they're just here because they really love this sport," Jenner said. "And I think that's what makes it so special."

Emily Rooke is a young skier who won second place in Saturday's race.

"It felt good to stand on the podium and take a picture with first place and third place. I think my experience today and yesterday was very fun and I am just very glad that I participated," said Rooke, before finding out she won first place in Sunday's race.

This year, each skier standing on a podium won a Swiss baked good as a prize.

Fabien Florentin is one of the ski coaches, he said the support from the community made the event possible.

"We got lucky with good weather," said Florentin. "It was a little windy today, but we managed a bunch of kids, a bunch of volunteers and parents who helped us with the race. So, that was amazing and nobody got hurt, which is a plus."

Florentin also said this event was the perfect closing ceremony for this year's season of ski coaching.

"I feel very lucky," he said. "So it was a good end to the season. I mean, there's still plenty of skiing to be done, but it was the last day skiing as a group all together."