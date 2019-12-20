Yukon skiers headed to 2020 Youth Olympic Games

Two Whitehorse skiers are headed to the 2020 Youth Olympic Games next month.

Derek Deuling and Sasha Masson, both aged 17, were named by Nordiq Canada to represent Canada in the men's cross-country races at Lausanne, Switzerland.

"It kind of felt surreal at the first bit, and now it's kind of sinking in," Deuling said, about finding out he made the cut.

Deuling has earned seven medals in his age group at the Canadian Ski Championships over the last two years, while Masson won bronze in the team sprint and had three top-10 finishes at the Canadian Ski Championships this year.

Masson's parents — Alain Masson and Lucy Steele-Masson — are both Olympic cross-country skiers, so he's not new to the world of competitive skiing.

"I do have a photo in my bedroom, I don't remember [when], I'm probably like, two feet tall and have like, just skis on," Masson said.

Deuling and Masson at cross-country ski trials last weekend for the 2020 Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse. (Stephen Anderson-Lindsay)

Deuling said he also started skiing very young.

Beyond the Youth Olympics, they've got their sights on American schools and competing with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The 2020 Youth Olympic Games involve about 1,900 athletes from 70 countries. The athletes are all between the ages of 15 and 17.

Jasmine Drolet of British Columbia and Liliane Gagnon of Quebec will compete for Canada in the women's races there.

The games take place from Jan. 9 to 22, 2020.