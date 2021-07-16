Yukon figure skater 'overjoyed' to join Disney On Ice ensemble

Mikayla Kramer knows all about ice — and not just because she's from Yukon.

The 18-year-old from Whitehorse has spent a good part of her life in skates. She's been figure skating since she was three.

Now she's about to skate into a whole new scene, as a cast member with Disney On Ice.

"It feels amazing. I am just so overjoyed and excited," she said. "I grew up watching Disney, so I'm excited to tell their stories."

Kramer said it's long been her goal to be part of a touring ice show, but didn't think this would be the year. Then she decided to take a break from competitive skating and sent in a resume and audition tape.

"I was like, might as well apply. And if I get in then I get in. And if not, then I'll try again next year," she recalled.

Mikayla, at right, as Dorothy and her sister as Toto in their skating club's production of The Wizard of Oz. (Submitted by Mikayla Kramer)

She got in, and now she's preparing to head to Oklahoma next month to begin training and rehearsals.

Kramer says she'll be part of the show's ensemble.

"So I'm kind of like the background skaters, supporting the main characters."

She'll also be a potential understudy for one of the larger roles.

The show will eventually tour all through the U.S., and Kramer says she's excited to travel again after a couple of years of hardly going anywhere.

Kramer at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. She says she's looking forward to skating as part of a team for a change. (Sarah Lewis Photography)

She knows the training will be hard work, and a "whole new, different ballgame" compared to what she's used to as a competitive skater.

"My feet are definitely going to be sore because you're on your feet for eight hours of the day, and in tight boots. But it'll be very a unique experience," she said.

"Figure skating is a very independent sport, and this is a completely different, new area of skating. It's team-oriented, and I'm very looking forward to being in a team."