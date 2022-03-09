Yukon Sixties Scoop lawsuit settled outside of court

A lawsuit filed by two Yukon Sixties Scoop survivors has been settled outside of court.

Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in citizens Charles Eshleman and Christine Mullin were among the thousands of Indigenous children across Canada between the 1950s and 1990s who, via a series of government and social policies, were cut off from their families and cultures after being taken from their homes and placed into foster care or adopted out.

Eshleman and Mullin took the Attorney General of Canada and Yukon commissioner to court in October 2017, not wanting to take part in a national settlement.

While originally styled as a proposed class-action for all Sixties Scoop survivors from the Yukon, Eshleman and Mullin later opted to pursue the lawsuit only on their own behalf.

The matter never made it to trial, with the pair's lawyer filing an order dismissing the lawsuit with the consent of all parties on Nov. 3.

Court documents do not say why.

Eshleman and Mullin's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.