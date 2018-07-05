'Incurable, life-long pedophile' sentenced in Yukon to 16 years jail for abusing children

A Yukon court has sentenced a B.C. man to 16 years in prison for dozens of sexual offences against several girls under the age of 14.

The man cannot be named by court order.

Yukon Supreme Court justice Ron Veale's sentencing decision, issued June 21, describes the man as an "incurable, life-long pedophile with an intense sexual deviance confirmed by ... 25 convictions for sexual offences on prepubescent girls."

The man had pleaded guilty to 11 counts of sexual interference, nine counts of making child pornography, three counts of voyeurism and two counts of possessing child pornography.

Most of the crimes occurred in Yukon between 2008 and 2015. The man's sentence also includes one offence in Ontario and five in B.C.

Court documents describe the man's 13 victims as prepubescent girls who were friends of his daughter, or relatives. The abuse happened while the victims were visiting the man's house for sleepovers or during travel.

The Supreme Court decision says the man recorded videos and photos of sexual abuse on his computer and that his assaults were "meticulously and elaborately planned."

The court notes that some victims appeared to be sleeping while the assaults were recorded. In some cases, the man preyed upon girls after giving them pills he called "vitamins."

'Unbelievable trauma'

The decision notes the man "lied to everyone in his family and community for 20 years," before his child pornography was discovered by his son and reported to police.

The court decision includes statements from victims and their families. One statement says the man was "hiding behind a façade of family and religious values."

Other statements speak of "unbelievable trauma" inflicted on victims and their families.

Veale's decision describes the offences as "horrifying and deplorable."

"It is difficult to find words adequate to describe the acts and their consequences. [The man] has caused untold damage to the children he abused and their families," the decision reads.

Designated long-term offender

A 16-year prison sentence will be followed by a 10-year long-term supervision order.

The court decision notes the man has a "deeply entrenched sexual deviancy which has endured for 20 years of accessing child pornography," and notes a high risk of recidivism without treatment and supervision.

However, the court did not agree to declare the man a dangerous offender, as prosecutors had wanted.

The sentence instead designates him as a "long-term offender," which denotes a belief in "a reasonable possibility of eventual control of the risk in the community."

A psychiatric assessment by Dr. Shabehram Lohrasbe found a persistence of "intense urges" in the man, but noted what it called "earnest remorse."

The court decision reads that it heard from Lohrasbe that "those in his profession generally agree that long incarcerations are not necessarily helpful but supervision for longer than 10 years would be helpful in protecting the public and assisting the offender."

The man had been in custody for 866 days prior to the sentencing. The court has not announced where he will serve his prison time.