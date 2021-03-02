Yukon set to open campgrounds earlier than ever before

Yukoners will have an early start to the camping season this year.

The territorial government says campgrounds can open as early as May 1, subject to site conditions, according to a news release Monday.

It's the earliest campgrounds have ever opened in Yukon. The extension stems from the territory's park strategy, which launched last year, the release says.

"It's been a long, cold winter for Yukoners," said Pauline Frost, minister of environment, in a statement.

"We know people are really looking forward to camping and enjoying our beautiful parks. We are very pleased to fulfill our commitment in the Yukon Parks Strategy and to give everyone extra time to explore the outdoors."

Territorial parks and campgrounds will still have all necessary measures in place for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes restricting those in transit to and from Alaska as well as not allowing self-isolation in our government campgrounds.

It also includes all public health orders in effect.

Scott Cameron, a parks information officer, says the territory is encouraged by last year's operations as there was no transmission of COVID-19 reported in the territory's sites and campgrounds. He says this year the regulations in place will continue that safety.

"When you look across our system and 42 campgrounds, the campsites … they're all well spaced out," Cameron said.

"As long as people follow these recommendations, and maintain space and follow the safe six, including the mask use, we're quite confident we can operate safely. "

More details will be available in April on the government's website.