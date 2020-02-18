Spring forward, fall back survey sets Yukon record

The Yukon government says of its public engagements, a survey on seasonal time change has received the highest number of responses.

The survey opened Jan. 6 and closed on Sunday.

It asked Yukoners if they want to end time changes each spring and fall.

In an email to CBC, a government spokesperson says more than 4,800 organizations and individuals responded to the online survey. There were also more than 35 written and emailed submissions from organizations and individuals.

That's over 1,500 more responses than the previous record-setter — 2017's survey on cannabis, which had nearly 3,200 responses.

The results of the time change survey will be released in the coming weeks, according to government officials.

Right now, Yukon is in the Pacific Time Zone, and since 1980 has switched to Daylight Saving Time in the spring. That seasonal time change, when clocks are moved forward an hour, results in later sunrises and sunsets through the spring and summer.

In the fall, Yukon moves its clocks back an hour to observe Pacific Standard Time — meaning earlier sunrises and sunsets through the winter.

Yukoners were asked to choose which of three options they'd prefer, and why:

Switch to year-round Daylight Saving Time. That would mean summers are the same as now, but winters would see later sunrises and sunsets.

Scrap Daylight Saving Time to stay on Pacific Standard Time year-round. That would mean winters are what they are now, but springs and summers would see earlier sunrises and sunsets.

Maintain the status quo, with seasonal time changes every spring and fall.

The government says the results of the survey will be among the factors in deciding what to do. Others include scientific research and conversations with neighbouring jurisdictions.