Yukon RCMP rescue man trapped in Fish Lake area after tent blows away

The Yukon RCMP Search and Rescue unit rescued a man in the Fish Lake area while he was camping over the weekend.

In a release sent Tuesday, police said they received a call on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. from a woman reporting her son activated an SOS on his inReach locating device.

Police say the mother reported that her son's tent blew away and that he was unable to hike out due to high winds and no visibility.

"He advised he was hunkered down and warm in the vicinity of Bonnyville Flats about an hour hike from his vehicle located near Fish Lake," said the release.

The man stayed in constant contact with the RCMP about his well-being and location as the Yukon RCMP Search and Recue unit went into action and was able to find him and bring him to his family.

Police said the man did not require any medical attention, and that he was "well prepared to be in the backcountry in adverse conditions which contributed significantly to a safe outcome."