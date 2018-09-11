Yukon shuts off some school water fountains because of lead levels

The Yukon government has shut off drinking fountains at several schools after testing this summer showed elevated levels of lead in the water.

The plan is to ultimately replace at least 154 older water fixtures — drinking fountains, but also many washroom and classroom taps — at more than a dozen schools across the territory.

Brendan Hanley, Yukon's medical officer of health, says the lead does not pose an immediate health risk to students or school staff. He says it's about reducing risks associated with long-term exposure to lead.

"We're not talking about levels of acute concern. Again, it's that initiative to remove sources of lead from the environment, to really have a healthier population."

"The more sources you're exposed to of lead, the higher the levels of lead, the more potential for harm," he said.

Yukon Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley says the lead is not an immediate health concern for students or school staff. He says the concern is related to prolonged exposure. (Dave Croft/CBC)

According to Health Canada, everyone is exposed to low levels of lead, in things they breathe, consume and otherwise come into contact with.

But prolonged exposure can harm your brain, nervous system, blood and kidneys. The risks are greater for children, whose bodies absorb lead more easily.

The National Plumbing Code of Canada considered lead an acceptable material in water pipes until 1975, and in solder, an alloy used to join metal, until 1986.

17 Yukon schools tested

Hanley said the testing done at Yukon schools this summer was prompted by work done at the Del Van Gorder School in Faro. That school was found to have elevated levels of lead in its water.

The government then decided to look at other schools — in particular, older ones because they're more likely to have pipes and solder that contain lead.

Testing was done on all fixtures at 17 schools built before 1990. The tests found 154 fountains and sinks that exceeded national health standards for lead exposure, and need to be replaced.

Some schools — such as Grey Mountain Primary school in Whitehorse and the Nelnah Bessie John School in Beaver Creek — have just one problematic drinking fountain. The government says those have been shut off.

Other schools — such as the Robert Service School in Dawson City and the Eliza Van Bibber School in Pelly Crossing — had dozens of substandard water fixtures.

Whitehorse Elementary School was one of 17 schools, all built before 1990, that was tested this summer. Three fixtures were identified for replacement at Whitehorse Elementary. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

High-lead drinking fountains have all been shut off but some taps are still in use — with signs saying the water is fine for washing, but not drinking.

"The desire of the Yukon government is to ultimately replace all the fixtures, but that can take a long time," Hanley said.

"The most important thing is to shut off the higher-risk ones, and provide safe drinking water — and that's already been done."

Hanley says the work reflects a growing recognition of lead's toxicity, and evolving standards for public health and safety.

"We all remember when lead was part of gas, lead was in paint — and you know, those have been removed, and standards in drinking water are also changing," Hanley said.

"So that's really lead to this initiative of examining public facilities."