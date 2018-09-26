Wanted: Yukoners to serve on school councils

Five Yukon schools are looking for candidates to serve on school councils.

Elections Yukon is holding byelections next month to fill spots left vacant after a vote in May. At that time, 13 schools didn't have enough candidates to run elections. Some candidates were elected by acclamation, while other positions were left unfilled.

Byelections are taking place for school councils in Beaver Creek, Ross River, Pelly Crossing, Haines Junction and at Takhini Elementary in Whitehorse.

"In the case of these five schools, we only had one nomination or no nominations for those school councils," said Bob Walker, school council liaison with Yukon's department of education.

"We're certainly keen to get people into those positions and get those councils up and running."

Councils require between four and seven members each. Walker says school councils meet on a monthly basis, but he says members often join sub-committees and volunteer at other school events.

He said roughly half the members acclaimed or elected during the spring election were incumbents.

"Some folks I know have served like 20 years as their kids have progressed through elementary and secondary school."

Walker says most council members are parents of children in the school, but it's not a requirement.

Elections take place every two years. The department of education says members receive honoraria for attending regular meetings.

Nominations are open until Oct. 11 with voting on Oct. 22.