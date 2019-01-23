RCMP and Yukon gov't look to improve school bus safety, crack down on bad drivers

Yukon RCMP and the territorial government say they're looking at ways to make roads safer for school buses and the children who ride on them.

It follows complaints from a mother who lives south of Whitehorse about dangerous driving on the Alaska Highway — and an incident last week that saw a truck driver charged for failing to stop for a bus.

"We do have some initiatives in mind," said RCMP Insp. Keith MacKinnon, who's in charge of the Whitehorse detachment.

MacKinnon wouldn't say what those initiatives are, yet.

"They won't be as effective if I share them," he said.

RCMP will meet with bus drivers and territorial government representatives at the end of this week. MacKinnon said police will be able to talk about some changes after that.

There is a traffic unit within the Yukon RCMP, MacKinnon said, and he's looked at the statistics. He says the unit is busy patrolling and giving out fines.

MacKinnon said whenever people report driving infractions to the RCMP, the complaints are investigated. He advises complainants to give as much information as possible to police when making a report, such as the date, time and location of the incident, a licence plate number, a description of vehicle and driver, and the number of the school bus, if possible.

'It is a community problem,' says Yukon RCMP Insp. Keith MacKinnon. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Even if an investigation doesn't lead to charges, MacKinnon said, knowing that people are reporting bad driving may act as a deterrent.

"It is a community problem," he said, "and I think we have to think of it that way."

Katharine Sandiford, the Whitehorse-area mother who spoke out earlier this week, agrees. She doesn't understand why anyone would pass a bus when its lights were flashing.

"It's like you're throwing a knife at a child," Sandiford said. "Why would anyone take that risk — it blows my mind."

Safer bus stops, tougher penalties

The Department of Education works with Standard Bus Yukon — the company contracted to drive school buses in the territory — and parents, to pick out where school buses will stop along the highway.

Lorraine Taillefer, the government's assistant deputy minister of school and student service, says it may be possible to change where the buses stop, to move them to safer places.

A spokesperson for Yukon's Department of Education says it may be possible to change where the buses stop along the Alaska Highway, to move them to safer places. (Meagan Deuling/CBC)

"The Department of Education is willing to look at any options that would continue to keep the children safe on the bus," she said.

There are always bad drivers out there, but some Yukoners say the roads are getting more dangerous. MacKinnon confirms there are more calls coming in to the RCMP.

Community Services Minister John Streicker is the MLA for Mount Lorne-Southern Lakes, the riding where Sandiford lives. He agrees that things are changing on Yukon roads.

"I do feel it. Isee it on the roads, I feel it when I talk to citizens," he said.

Last year, traffic penalties were increased to the maximum allowed under the territorial Motor Vehicles Act, Streicker said — $200, and five demerit points.

He says the act is out of date, as it was written before cellphones became popular.

'We need to work, to up our game,' says Community Services Minister John Streicker. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

"So that's why we're absolutely turning back to look at the act," Streicker said.

As Yukon's population grows, it naturally puts more pressure on the roads, Streicker said. People start driving faster and are also more distracted by technology. He thinks changing the legislation to increase penalties will change the culture around how people drive.

"We need to work, to up our game," he said.

"We're driving too fast. We're not paying attention. We really need to — this is our kids' lives. We absolutely need to do better."