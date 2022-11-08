Yukon school boards elect new trustees

Two school boards in the Yukon have elected new trustees.

The Commission scolaire francophone du Yukon and the newly formed First Nation School Board both have five new members.

Shadelle Chambers, Erin Pauls, Dana Tizya-Tramm, Jocelyn Joe-Strack and Gillian Staveley were elected to a three-year term for the First Nation School Board, according to unofficial results released Monday night by Elections Yukon.

Jean-Sébastien Blais, Jessica Masson Guerette, Myriam Bougie, Véronique Maggiore and Jesse Cooke were elected to the Commission scolaire francophone du Yukon.

The unofficial results show 114 people voted in the French school board election, while 219 voted in the First Nation board election.

Official results are expected Tuesday.