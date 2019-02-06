Yukon's rural communities say emergency shelters needed in cold weather

Some people in Yukon's rural communities say there's a need for emergency shelters, similar to what's provided by the Yukon government in Whitehorse.

Rhonda Koch works at the Health and Hope Women's Shelter in Watson Lake. She says there's been "an acute need" for a men's shelter in that community for some time now.

She referred to one recent cold snap when the mercury dropped to –35 C — and some were left out in the cold.

"Two days in a row, we actually had men knock at our door, begging us for a place to stay. They said they were even willing to just stay on the floor, they just wanted to get out of the cold," she said.

Men are people too, and they're just as affected [by homelessness] as women are. - Rhonda Koch, worker at Watson Lake's women's shelter

Koch says the women's shelter is not allowed to take men in, so the workers instead gave one man a blanket, which he wrapped up in while the workers called the RCMP.

"We knew we couldn't let him in here, but we didn't want him to freeze to death either. It's really quite sad. Men are people too, and they're just as affected [by homelessness] as women are."

The community has been petitioning the Yukon government for several years to help create an emergency shelter for men.

Koch says there are approximately 25 men in Watson Lake who often are desperate for somewhere warm to spend the night.

"[They're] mostly couch-surfing. It's just whoever will give them a couch to sleep on, or a bedroom to sleep in, and then something to eat — and then they're off again to the next spot."

She worries that without an emergency shelter, someone will wind up dying.

"It's very cold. And we've had people in the past freeze to death," she said. "[A men's shelter] would be well-utilized, believe me."

Keeping people safe

Often, rural communities have no options for people to escape the cold, so they do what they can to make sure that people are safe.

Valerie Maier works as a volunteer for the Anglican church in Mayo.

"We do have people that are often wandering the street, in the cold, and often under the influence of drugs or alcohol. And it is a concern," she said.

"The RCMP are very good in their patrols of the village and the roads around town to be on lookout for people that maybe have fallen, or have fallen into the ditch and are unable to get up. We also have community members that are very good about driving around and keeping an eye open for people that may be in trouble on the streets."

Maier helps dish up hot meals every Wednesday at the Na-Cho Nyak Dun Healing Centre.

"It's an opportunity for people to come out of the cold, come enjoy some warmth and some hospitality," she said.

"It's a really good thing — and at that, we often do identify people that need extra mitts or socks or toques and we can help supply that."

Maier said the soup kitchen has been running for about three years now.

"When community members found that we were doing this, we've had all sorts of donations — potatoes, turnips, extra food that another group hasn't needed. So it's been really quite inspiring."