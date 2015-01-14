Ross River Dena Council reports 17 COVID-19

The Ross River Dena Council is reporting 17 active cases of COVID-19 in Ross River, Yukon.

"The way it's going right now, people are getting sick every day," said Robby Dick, deputy chief of the council, told CBC News. "It's pretty serious."

Dick said this is the highest case count in Ross River, Yukon, since the start of the pandemic.

According to a news release issued by the council, the spike in cases was discovered following rounds of rapid testing. Upward of 50 community members were tested on Wednesday, with eight people who tested positive directed to self-isolate.

Dick said the case count is projected to rise in the coming days, noting there are numerous close contacts among several households.

"It's affecting everybody, whether you're vaccinated or not," Dick said. "You're worried about your kids, family members, you know.

"It's really stressful."

People medevaced to Whitehorse, says deputy chief

Dick said the issue is spurring many community members to get vaccinated, adding fear is permeating through the community.

Dick said people are being medevaced to Whitehorse.

The Department of Health and Social Services didn't immediately return requests for comment.

Dick said the council is issuing regular updates on its website. The community has also set up a checkpoint, he said.

"We're putting out fines to wear your mask and wash your hands, stay six feet apart to combat it," Dick said, adding that the council is also urging people to not visit each other.

"We'll alleviate that pressure as much as we can."

The Ross River Dena Council is requesting community members self-isolate and get tested if they have any symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19. The council is also restricting access into the community, requesting that no visitors — including those from other Yukon communities — enter Ross River.

A vaccination clinic will be available for adults at the Ross River Health Centre on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.