And they're off! Canoes, kayaks and paddleboards get moving on Yukon River Quest

Hundreds of paddlers hit the water in Whitehorse on Wednesday afternoon, as the Yukon River Quest got underway for its 20th year.

Racers will travel in canoes of all sizes as well as kayaks and on stand-up paddle boards. The race spans 715 kilometres from Whitehorse to Dawson City via the Yukon River.

There are a record-breaking 115 teams registered this year for a total of 263 paddlers.

One of those travelling is Liam Palmer, a teenager from Alaska who will paddle a canoe with his father.

15-year-old Liam Palmer of Alaska, who will paddle with his dad D.B., turned 15 on Wednesday. That means he just qualified to race. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

He turned 15 on Wednesday, which meant he officially qualified for the race — but just barely.

"I am pretty sure it's impossible to be younger than me for the race because I turn 15 — the minimum required age — the day of the race," he said.

Palmer's dad, D.B., said he had a few surprises in store to help them along the way.

"I brought some caramel sauce — a secret trick there for the low times," he said.

From a distance the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YukonRiverQuest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YukonRiverQuest</a> paddlers look tiny. Beautiful <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yukon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yukon</a> scenery along this race. <a href="https://t.co/2wXgHtce4G">pic.twitter.com/2wXgHtce4G</a> —@YukonPhilippe

Competitors from around the world

Competitors this year come from as far as Australia, Latvia, the UK, South Africa and for the first time, Russia. There is also a strong presence from the U.S. from states as varied as Alaska, California and Texas.

Racers have two enforced rest stops along the way which require 10 hours of rest in total. They otherwise paddle for two or more days either stopping to camp or taking shifts to sleep while others continue to paddle.

Teams have come from all over the compete in the gruelling race. Many were busy on Wednesday morning with last-minute preparations. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Some paddlers have reported hallucinations over the years as they paddle into the nearly 24-hour sunlight.

Last year's winning team arrived with an official time of 42 hours, 47 minutes and eight seconds — a time they credit to having plenty of food on board.

This year, for the first time, the Yukon River Quest has also welcomed a vision-impaired contestant. Sebastian le Meaux of France will be assisted by Stephane Leblond as he navigates the river on a stand-up paddle board.

This year's Yukon River Quest will welcome a vision-impaired contestant for the first time. Sebastian le Meaux of France (right) will be assisted by Stephane Leblond as he navigates the river on a stand-up paddle board. (Magalie Bonte)

The fastest teams are expected to arrive in Dawson City by June 29.