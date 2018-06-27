Yukon River Quest launches today for 20th year

The Yukon River Quest launches today from Whitehorse, marking its 20th year.

Racers will travel in canoes of all sizes as well as kayaks and on stand-up paddle boards. The race spans 715 kilometres from Whitehorse to Dawson City via the Yukon River.

There are a record-breaking 115 teams registered this year for a total of 263 paddlers.

One of those travelling is Liam Palmer, a teenager from Alaska who will paddle a canoe with his father.

He turns 15 today which means he officially qualifies for the race — but just barely.

"I am pretty sure it's impossible to be younger than me for the race because I turn 15 — the minimum required age — the day of the race," he said.

Palmer's dad, D.B., says he's got a few surprises in store to help them along the way.

"I brought some caramel sauce — a secret trick there for the low times," he said.

Launch day is always a big occasion in Whitehorse. Competitors this year come from as far as Australia, Latvia, the UK, South Africa and for the first time, Russia. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Competitors from around the world

Competitors this year come from as far as Australia, Latvia, the UK, South Africa and for the first time, Russia. There is also a strong presence from the U.S. from states as varied as Alaska, California and Texas.

Racers have two enforced rest stops along the way which require 10 hours of rest in total. They otherwise paddle for two or more days either stopping to camp or taking shifts to sleep while others continue to paddle.

Some paddlers have reported hallucinations over the years as they paddle into the nearly 24-hour sunlight.

Last year's winning team arrived with an official time of 42 hours, 47 minutes and eight seconds — a time they credit to having plenty of food on board.

This year, for the first time, the Yukon River Quest will also welcome a vision-impaired contestant. Sebastian le Meaux of France will be assisted by Stephane Leblond as he navigates the river on a stand-up paddle board.

The racers will gather in Whitehorse this morning at Rotary Peace Park.

The race starts at noon.

The fastest teams are expected to arrive in Dawson City by June 29.