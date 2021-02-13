Yukon reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, issues exposure notices

Yukon is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the territory, both in Whitehorse.

One case is confirmed while the other is a "probable positive," the territory said in a news release late Friday afternoon.

A department spokesperson could not say which case was confirmed and which was presumptive.

One of the cases is from a passenger on the 11 a.m. Air North flight 544 from Vancouver to Whitehorse on Feb. 7.

A Health and Social Services spokesperson said the territory's communicable diseases branch knows which rows were exposed and are contacting the people who were sitting in those rows.

She also said that people who were on the flight can call Yukon Communicable diseases or call the COVID-19 testing assessment centre in Whitehorse.

The other case is linked to a previous one.

Exposure notice

The statement said people may have been exposed to COVID-19 infection if they were at Save-On-Foods on Feb. 11 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

"Anyone experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms should self-isolate and remain at home, take the online self-assessment and arrange to get tested." reads the statement.

It added that both people are self-isolating and recovering.

If the probable positive case is confirmed, Yukon will have two active cases. It will bring the total number of cases in Yukon since the pandemic began to 72.

Of those, 69 people have recovered and there has been one death.