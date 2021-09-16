Yukon reports six new COVID-19 cases, issues exposure notice in Watson Lake

Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health is reporting six new COVID-19 cases since Monday, while issuing a public exposure notice in Watson Lake.

In a news release Wednesday, the territorial government said three of the new cases are located in Whitehorse, and three are in rural Yukon.

The overall number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 23 in the Yukon, two more than were reported on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is at 712, of which 662 happened after June 1, 2021.

There have been 684 recoveries in the territory since the pandemic began.

Public exposure notice

The territorial government issued a public exposure notice for children and staff who attended these three groups at Watson Lake Daycare on Sept. 8 and 9:

infant group

toddler group

preschool group

Children and staff in those groups are recommended to self-isolate until Sept. 19 and then monitor their symptoms until Sept. 23.

The statement said anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call 867-393-3083 or book an appointment online.