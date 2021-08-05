Yukon reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

The Yukon government reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three of the cases are in Whitehorse and the others are in rural Yukon.

This brings the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the territory to 53, according to a release from the Yukon's chief medical officer.

Dr. Brendan Hanley said Wednesday that Yukon's approach to managing COVID-19 is changing as the territory shifts from pandemic to endemic mode.

"Our goal is now shifting from one of overall containment, to one that is focused on reducing the impacts of COVID-19 by limiting its spread and avoiding as much severe illness and death as we can," said Hanley, urging Yukoners to get vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, more COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Yukon including masks no longer being required in all indoor public places in the territory.

Other changes include bars and restaurants returning to full capacity for bar and countertop service, and the end of mandatory self-isolation for anyone entering the territory from within Canada.

The total number of confirmed Yukon cases since the pandemic began is 616, with 554 of them confirmed since June 1.