Yukon reports 6 new cases of COVID-19
3 cases in Whitehorse, others in rural areas
The Yukon government reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Three of the cases are in Whitehorse and the others are in rural Yukon.
This brings the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the territory to 53, according to a release from the Yukon's chief medical officer.
Dr. Brendan Hanley said Wednesday that Yukon's approach to managing COVID-19 is changing as the territory shifts from pandemic to endemic mode.
"Our goal is now shifting from one of overall containment, to one that is focused on reducing the impacts of COVID-19 by limiting its spread and avoiding as much severe illness and death as we can," said Hanley, urging Yukoners to get vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, more COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Yukon including masks no longer being required in all indoor public places in the territory.
Other changes include bars and restaurants returning to full capacity for bar and countertop service, and the end of mandatory self-isolation for anyone entering the territory from within Canada.
The total number of confirmed Yukon cases since the pandemic began is 616, with 554 of them confirmed since June 1.
Immunizers continue to provide clinics in rural Yukon communities this week. Yukoners can book appointments online here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?