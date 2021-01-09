Yukon reports new case of COVID-19

Yukon confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the territory Friday.

The person is self-isolating and recovering at home, the Yukon government said in a Friday afternoon news release.

It said it had completed contact tracing and that no public exposure notification was required.

This is the 70th case of COVID-19 reported in Yukon since the start of the pandemic. Ten cases are currently active, 59 have recovered and there has been one death.

Earlier possible case confirmed negative

The Yukon government issued a second news release late Friday afternoon stating a possible COVID-19 case that had been linked to multiple contacts during the last week had tested negative for the disease.

The person had initially been tested outside of the territory with a rapid test and received a positive result. The person's contacts were instructed to self-isolate while officials awaited the results of a second test, used with what is considered to be the gold standard in COVID-19 testing.

The result came back negative Thursday and the person's contacts who were self-isolating as a result of their contact with this person were able to resume their regular activities.