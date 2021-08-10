Yukon reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, issues exposure notice in Whitehorse

Yukon is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 and issuing one new exposure notice in Whitehorse.

The cases were confirmed between noon on Friday and the same time on Monday, according to a news release sent by the territorial government Monday afternoon.

It says people may have been exposed to COVID-19 infection if they were at the Kopper King Tavern in Whitehorse on Aug. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to closing.

Anyone who was at this location and has symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested, arrange to get tested either by phoning 867-393-3083 or booking a test online.

This brings the total number of active cases in the territory to 44, with seven of the new cases in Whitehorse and two in rural Yukon.