Yukon reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, issues 'low-risk' exposure notice

Yukon reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and issued a public exposure notice for an Air North Flight.

The new cases are split between Whitehorse and rural communities.

They were confirmed between noon Thursday and the same time on Friday, according to a news release from the territorial government sent Friday afternoon.

This brings the active case count to 77, with recoveries.

The total number of confirmed Yukon cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now 551, with 483 cases since June 1.

On Friday evening, the territorial government issued a "low-risk" public exposure notice for the 9:30 a.m. Air North flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse on Wednesday.

People may have been exposed to COVID-19 infection if they were on the following flight:

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Air North 4N510 Vancouver to Whitehorse Departure 9:30 a.m., arrival 11:55 a.m.



The territorial government says this is is a low-risk public notice, and is asking anyone who was on this flight to self-monitor and if symptoms appear, self-isolate, stay at home and arrange to get tested either by calling 867-393-3083 or booking a test online.

Rural Yukon residents should contact their community health centre to arrange for testing.

The rapid response testing team will be in Watson Lake from Saturday until end of day Monday. Rapid testing will take place in the Watson Lake Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.