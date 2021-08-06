Yukon reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

Yukon reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two are in Whitehorse and five are in rural Yukon, according to a release from the territorial government sent Thursday afternoon.

This brings the territory's total number of active cases to 54.

Since the pandemic began Yukon has seen 623 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 561 of those occurring since June 1.

Yukoners can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments online here.

Immunizers will be giving both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for youth born in 2009 and up to the age of 17 and first and second doses of Moderna for those 18 and over. Walk-ins will be welcome, but appointments are recommended.